WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $59.23. Approximately 77,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 259,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Get WNS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WNS

WNS Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after acquiring an additional 68,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.