Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $58,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.89. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $136.70.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

