Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) versus Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Critical Comparison

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcel Brands and Royalty Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Brands $25.78 million 0.71 -$4.02 million ($1.03) -0.90 Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

Royalty Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xcel Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xcel Brands and Royalty Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Brands and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Brands -103.58% -23.47% -17.79% Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Xcel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. 52.4% of Xcel Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Xcel Brands has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royalty Management beats Xcel Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand. It licenses its brands to third parties; and designs, produces, markets, and distributes through an omni-channel retail sales strategy, which include distribution through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels. The company also offers live streaming, social media and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brand through www.isaacmizrahi.com; the Halston brand through www.halston.com; the Judith Ripka fine jewelry brand through www.judithripka.com; the C Wonder brand through www.cwonder.com; the Logo Lori Goldstein brand through www.lorigoldstein.com; and the Longaberger brand through www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Royalty Management

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Heart Water.

