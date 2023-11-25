10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $619,480.62 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.0 %

TXG opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

