Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $75.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 679,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.