ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ACIW has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.