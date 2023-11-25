ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 1,718,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,462,000 after buying an additional 1,531,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
