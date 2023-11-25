ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Trading Up 8.2%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 6,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

ACON S2 Acquisition Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

About ACON S2 Acquisition

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

