Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) and Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Head-To-Head Review

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thai Oil Public and Adams Resources & Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A $1.74 0.75 Adams Resources & Energy $3.37 billion 0.02 $3.49 million ($1.89) -14.99

Adams Resources & Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Oil Public. Adams Resources & Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thai Oil Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Oil Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thai Oil Public and Adams Resources & Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Adams Resources & Energy has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.43%. Given Adams Resources & Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adams Resources & Energy is more favorable than Thai Oil Public.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Oil Public and Adams Resources & Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A Adams Resources & Energy -0.22% -8.35% -2.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Thai Oil Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Thai Oil Public pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 154.2%. Adams Resources & Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Thai Oil Public pays out 115.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Adams Resources & Energy pays out -50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Thai Oil Public

(Get Free Report)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments. The company produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes. It also produces and distributes lube base oil, bitumen/asphalt, and other by-products, as well as special products, such as treated distillate aromatics extract; and hydrocarbon and chemical solvents, and other chemicals. In addition, the company operates natural gas-fired combined-cycle co-generation power plants that generate and sell electricity, steam, and utilities to companies and industrial users, as well as invests in other power generating companies and related business. Further, it is involved in the production of ethanol; and manufacture and sale of linear alkyl benzene for use in the production of detergents and cleaning products; and provision of human resource management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing. It purchases crude oil and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, Wyoming, and Louisiana; and owns and operates tractor-trailer rigs and maintains pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The company also transports liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt, and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States, and into Canada and Mexico; and operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, Freeport, Baton Rouge, St. Rose, Boutte, Sterlington, Jacksonville, Tampa, Atlanta, Augusta, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Arkansas, East St. Louis, Joliet, and Pennsylvania. In addition, it operates crude oil and condensate pipeline system, which connects the Eagle Ford Basin to the Gulf Coast waterborne market; and transports crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products on a for hire basis in the Eagle Ford basin. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.