Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 24,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter.

About Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

