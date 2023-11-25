ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.84%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.
