Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 448.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,279,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 503,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 473,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

ALKT stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

