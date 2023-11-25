Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 100,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

