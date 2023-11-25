Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.75 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

