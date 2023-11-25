American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 1,913,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.