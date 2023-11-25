American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

