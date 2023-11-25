American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.08. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $144.62.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.