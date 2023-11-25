American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMNB opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $447.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

