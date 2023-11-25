American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Price Performance
AMNB opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $447.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares
About American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American National Bankshares
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.