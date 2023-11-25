American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report released on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $64,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

