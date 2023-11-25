American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. American States Water has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 28.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American States Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

