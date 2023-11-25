Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $215.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.79. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

