Analysts Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price at $23.83

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

ATSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

In related news, President Michael L. Berger bought 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 281.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

