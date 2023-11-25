Analysts Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $40.71

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

CHUY opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

