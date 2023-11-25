Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,770

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($34.66).

CCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCH

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,181 ($27.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,416.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,158.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,283.60. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,290 ($28.65) per share, with a total value of £1,809.10 ($2,263.36). Insiders have acquired 377 shares of company stock valued at $812,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.