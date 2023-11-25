Analysts Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) PT at $62.20

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

DCO opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $738.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.31. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after acquiring an additional 352,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 324,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,258,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

