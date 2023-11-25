Analysts Set Expectations for Masimo Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,454,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Masimo by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Masimo by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,007,000 after buying an additional 231,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Masimo by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.