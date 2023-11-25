Analysts Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Target Price at $9.80

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lantronix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $198.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

