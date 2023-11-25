Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) PT at C$21.61

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.61.

Several research analysts have commented on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$15.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.26 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.8781973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

