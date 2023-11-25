Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $28.10

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

Several research analysts have commented on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on X

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,586 shares of company stock valued at $770,632. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of X opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

