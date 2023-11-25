Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $75.50

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.57.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
NYSE:WRB opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
