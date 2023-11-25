Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $75.50

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.