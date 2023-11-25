Analyzing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Elutia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Elutia $49.19 million 0.61 -$32.90 million ($2.09) -0.89

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elutia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Elutia -80.17% N/A -55.09%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Elutia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elutia has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Elutia shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Elutia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PharmaCyte Biotech and Elutia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Elutia has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.32%. Given Elutia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elutia is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Elutia beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site. In addition, it offers SimpliDerm Acellular Dermal Matrix used primarily in breast reconstruction following mastectomy. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

