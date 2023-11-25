Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 440 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $477.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.28 and its 200-day moving average is $429.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

