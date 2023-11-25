Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $344.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.08.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE AON opened at $330.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. AON has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

