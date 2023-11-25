AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Insider Sells $924,426.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $211.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.07 and a beta of 0.85.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AppFolio by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

