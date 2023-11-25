Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF) Financial Review

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Cathedra Bitcoin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Cathedra Bitcoin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $84.79 million 5.89 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -8.70 Cathedra Bitcoin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Applied Digital and Cathedra Bitcoin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cathedra Bitcoin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and Cathedra Bitcoin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cathedra Bitcoin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 212.77%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Cathedra Bitcoin.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Cathedra Bitcoin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It develops and operates bitcoin mining infrastructure; and data centers. The company was formerly known as Fortress Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. in December 2021. Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

