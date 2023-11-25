Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $175.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

AMAT stock opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

