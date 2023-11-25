AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Financial Comparison

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and Tiga Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.82 billion 4.71 -$192.75 million $0.30 131.63 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 3.46% 11.48% 3.31% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Risk & Volatility

AppLovin has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AppLovin and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 3 12 0 2.69 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppLovin presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppLovin beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

