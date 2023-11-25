Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

