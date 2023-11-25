Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.97. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

