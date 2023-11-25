Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $22.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,856.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.