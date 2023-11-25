Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $24.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research firms recently commented on AY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 413.95%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

