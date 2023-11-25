Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,210 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

