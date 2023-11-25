Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.39. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

