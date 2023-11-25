Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $245.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.21.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $207.39. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

