Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

