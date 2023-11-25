Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $24.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.