B. Riley Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target to $9.00

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %

UEIC stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.24). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,336,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,291.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,942.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 67,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,336,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,291.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 102,047 shares of company stock worth $811,545 in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.