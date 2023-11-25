B. Riley Trims Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Target Price to $2.50

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

