Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by Nomura Instinet to “Buy”

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.72.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.38. Baidu has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $4,384,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

