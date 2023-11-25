Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

BNED stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

